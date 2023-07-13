Alternative investments for your portfolio
Yes, there are options beyond the JSE. We round up four potential picks on South Africa’s other stock exchanges
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Opportunities offered on alternative stock markets — the recently launched bourses that were hoping to break the JSE’s monopoly on share trading in South Africa — remain few and far between for open-minded investors.
The A2X is by far the biggest rival to the JSE, but it consists mostly of secondary listings of a good number of existing JSE shares. The premise here is to use technology to offer a more efficient and cost-effective trading platform. The concept clearly has legs as JSE-listed companies continue to take this alternative. But in terms of choice there is nothing new...
