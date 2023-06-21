Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
It has been a tough few weeks at the coalface for SA climate activists, with refusals by Thungela and Exxaro to table shareholder-proposed climate lobbying resolutions and disappointing turnarounds on fossil-fuel lending reported by Nedbank, Absa and Standard Bank.
These disappointing local outcomes, which resulted in climate change poster-child and former Greenpeace head Kumi Naidoo being ejected from Standard Bank’s AGM last week, are representative of the stubborn dependency of global markets on fossil fuels for our primary energy generation...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Markets spurn climate activists and cling to fossil fuels
Thungela and Exxaro refuse to table resolutions as turnarounds of Nedbank, Absa and Standard Bank disappoint
