Exxaro forecasts lower interim output and sales

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
The number of delinquent municipalities defaulting on paying their employees has risen from 20 in four provinces to 27 in six provinces
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Ivory Coast and Ghana are setting up systems to comply with the bloc’s stricter environmental regulations
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, expects to report lower production and sales in the first half of its 2023 financial year as logistical challenges, high inflation and lower coal prices affected its coal business.
The company said in a pre-close message that total production is predicted to fall 3.4% to 20.7-million tonnes and sales 7.2% to 19.5-million tonnes in the period to end-June compared to the previous six months to end-December...
