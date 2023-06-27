Companies / Mining

Exxaro forecasts lower interim output and sales

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 10:46 Nico Gous

Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, expects to report lower production and sales in the first half of its 2023 financial year as logistical challenges, high inflation and lower coal prices affected its coal business.

The company said in a pre-close message that total production is predicted to fall 3.4% to 20.7-million tonnes and sales 7.2% to 19.5-million tonnes in the period to end-June compared to the previous six months to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.