RBPlat extends fixed-term contracts of CEO and COO by six months

Steve Phiri and Neil Carr to stay on until deal with Implats is wrapped up

11 April 2023 - 20:34 Andries Mahlangu
Steve Phiri. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mid-tier platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has extended the fixed-term contracts of its CEO Steve Phiri and COO Neil Carr by an additional six months pending the finalisation of the proposed takeover bid by Impala Platinum (Implats).

Implats is now the sole contender vying for a controlling stake in RBPlat after rival Northam Platinum pulled out of the race last week, citing a significant pullback in commodity prices.

Both Phiri and Carr retired nearly a year ago, but the company opted to retain their services on fixed-term contracts while Implats and Northam battled it out for control of its assets.

In a statement late on Tuesday after the market close, RBPlat said the two executives would remain with the group until October to ensure a smooth transition as and when the proposed deal is consummated.

“As a consequence of the extension, the executives’ entitlement to the cash bonus ... has been deferred and remains subject to the condition that they remain in the company’s employ until the expiry date and that they satisfy the existing performance conditions which pertain to the corporate action,” RBPlat said in a statement.

“As a further consequence of the extension, the executives remain eligible to participate in the company’s short-term incentive scheme for the current financial year.”

RBPlats’ shares ended 1.9% higher at R140.61 but have dropped 14.7% over the past year, according to Infront data.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat

The move could hand bigger rival Implats a fighting chance to gain the mid-tier platinum miner
6 days ago

Impala on the horns of a dilemma

Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
4 months ago

Implats says it has state agreement on expected RBPlat merger benefits

Implats and the department of trade, industry & competition have concluded an agreement on issues such as employment and localisation
7 months ago

