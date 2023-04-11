RBPlat extends fixed-term contracts of CEO and COO by six months

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The case heads to court in June
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
Mid-tier platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has extended the fixed-term contracts of its CEO Steve Phiri and COO Neil Carr by an additional six months pending the finalisation of the proposed takeover bid by Impala Platinum (Implats).
Implats is now the sole contender vying for a controlling stake in RBPlat after rival Northam Platinum pulled out of the race last week, citing a significant pullback in commodity prices.
Both Phiri and Carr retired nearly a year ago, but the company opted to retain their services on fixed-term contracts while Implats and Northam battled it out for control of its assets.
In a statement late on Tuesday after the market close, RBPlat said the two executives would remain with the group until October to ensure a smooth transition as and when the proposed deal is consummated.
“As a consequence of the extension, the executives’ entitlement to the cash bonus ... has been deferred and remains subject to the condition that they remain in the company’s employ until the expiry date and that they satisfy the existing performance conditions which pertain to the corporate action,” RBPlat said in a statement.
“As a further consequence of the extension, the executives remain eligible to participate in the company’s short-term incentive scheme for the current financial year.”
RBPlats’ shares ended 1.9% higher at R140.61 but have dropped 14.7% over the past year, according to Infront data.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
RBPlat extends fixed-term contracts of CEO and COO by six months
Steve Phiri and Neil Carr to stay on until deal with Implats is wrapped up
Mid-tier platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has extended the fixed-term contracts of its CEO Steve Phiri and COO Neil Carr by an additional six months pending the finalisation of the proposed takeover bid by Impala Platinum (Implats).
Implats is now the sole contender vying for a controlling stake in RBPlat after rival Northam Platinum pulled out of the race last week, citing a significant pullback in commodity prices.
Both Phiri and Carr retired nearly a year ago, but the company opted to retain their services on fixed-term contracts while Implats and Northam battled it out for control of its assets.
In a statement late on Tuesday after the market close, RBPlat said the two executives would remain with the group until October to ensure a smooth transition as and when the proposed deal is consummated.
“As a consequence of the extension, the executives’ entitlement to the cash bonus ... has been deferred and remains subject to the condition that they remain in the company’s employ until the expiry date and that they satisfy the existing performance conditions which pertain to the corporate action,” RBPlat said in a statement.
“As a further consequence of the extension, the executives remain eligible to participate in the company’s short-term incentive scheme for the current financial year.”
RBPlats’ shares ended 1.9% higher at R140.61 but have dropped 14.7% over the past year, according to Infront data.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat
Impala on the horns of a dilemma
Implats says it has state agreement on expected RBPlat merger benefits
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Impala Platinum keeps hopes alive for RBPlat as rival Northam Platinum bows out
Significant hurdles constrain SA PGM growth despite high prices
Implats grabs new chance to build RBPlat stake
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.