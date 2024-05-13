Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign exchange industry

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex

13 May 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex. Picture: SUPPLIED
Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex. Picture: SUPPLIED

The business of foreign exchange (forex) is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex. 

The discussion focuses on the ins and outs of sending large amounts of money to and from SA, regulations and the nature of the market. 

Unlike its name suggests, Future Forex is not a forex trading platform, the likes of which have gained notorious reputations in recent years for scams. 

“What Future Forex does instead is to action payments for people who want to move it [forex] abroad. It’s the process of sending rands to dollars or pounds, either as a [small] business or high net worth individual who wants to send money abroad. We’re able to do that better than the banks, cheaper than the banks and with more service than the banks,” he says.

Join the discussion:

Scherzer’s firm has grown rapidly, with more than R10bn in forex deals processed since the beginning of 2022.

The company has a team of more than 45 relationship managers, chartered accountants, developers, engineers and actuaries.

Future Forex is reimagining the industry, and has plans to create more jobs this year. 

Future Forex is working to take up market share with more competitive rates than current providers. Scherzer says their target is businesses and individuals sending up to R100m annually out of SA. 

Topics of discussion include: Future Forex’s business model; standard practices and pricing of banks in this market; regulations governing the movement of money; and strategies to win customers. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, and company founder Jacques du Preez
Companies
6 days ago

PODCAST | The art of passive investing and ETFs in focus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Daniel dos Passos, senior portfolio manager at RMB Indexation
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Africa’s sustainable digital revolution, according to Absa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Absa's Chele Moyo and Barbara Asafu-Adjaye
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign ...
Business
2.
From start-ups to scale-ups: MultiChoice ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Vodacom boss details network resilience ...
Business
4.
AI is exciting, but needs regulation, say experts
Business
5.
Finland raises €8.7m for tech start-ups in Africa
Business

Related Articles

PODCAST: For crying out loud, calm down

News & Fox

PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market

Companies / Retail & Consumer

PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.