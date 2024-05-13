Sibanye fires scores of employees for faking sick notes
Court rules in favour of company, after Amcu claimed the employees were unfairly dismissed
13 May 2024 - 19:34
Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the largest private sector employers in SA, has shown nearly 60 employees the door after finding them guilty of forging sick notes, in what the company said was dishonest conduct it cannot tolerate from its employees.
The decision to fire the 59 employees at its Rustenburg platinum operations has set off the company against the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which claims the employees were unfairly dismissed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.