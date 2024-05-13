German court finds AfD pursues goals ‘against democracy’

Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party member Roman Reusch addresses the media after the verdict in Muenster, Germany, May 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER
Muenster — A German high court on Monday ruled that domestic security services could continue to treat the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a potentially extremist party, meaning they retain the right to keep it under surveillance.
The federal office for the protection of the constitution, charged with protecting Germany’s democratic order from extremist threats, has classified the AfD as potentially extreme since 2021.
Judges at the higher administrative court in Muenster upheld a lower court’s 2022 finding that the designation was proportionate and did not violate the constitution, or European or domestic civil law.
“The court finds there is sufficient evidence that the AfD pursues goals that run against the human dignity of certain groups and against democracy,” the judges wrote. “There are grounds to suspect at least part of the party wants to accord second-rank status to German citizens with a migration background.”
The party, which tops polls in several eastern states that hold elections later this year, has faced harsher scrutiny over racist remarks by members and allegations that it harbours spies and agents for Russia and China.
Few experts had expected the AfD’s challenge of the lower court’s ruling to succeed. The party presented no fresh evidence, instead taking up hours of court time with lengthy submissions demanding senior government officials be summoned as witnesses.
That led some experts to suggest the court challenge was as much part of a communications strategy and a plan to gum up the institutions of the state as it was a legal strategy.
“This ruling shows that our democracy can defend itself,” said interior minister Nancy Faeser. “It has tools that protect it from internal threats.”
In a statement, the AfD said the court had echoed some of its criticisms of the federal office for the protection of the constitution and added that it would appeal. Monday’s ruling settles the facts of the case: an appeal could only involve questioning the way lower courts applied the law.
The potentially extremist designation means security services can wiretap the party and recruit informants inside it.
The AfD was vying with the opposition conservatives to top nationwide polls earlier this year when revelations about a meeting at which senior members discussed deportations of non-ethnic German citizens prompted months of street protests.
German court finds AfD pursues goals ‘against democracy’
Muenster — A German high court on Monday ruled that domestic security services could continue to treat the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a potentially extremist party, meaning they retain the right to keep it under surveillance.
The federal office for the protection of the constitution, charged with protecting Germany’s democratic order from extremist threats, has classified the AfD as potentially extreme since 2021.
Judges at the higher administrative court in Muenster upheld a lower court’s 2022 finding that the designation was proportionate and did not violate the constitution, or European or domestic civil law.
“The court finds there is sufficient evidence that the AfD pursues goals that run against the human dignity of certain groups and against democracy,” the judges wrote. “There are grounds to suspect at least part of the party wants to accord second-rank status to German citizens with a migration background.”
The party, which tops polls in several eastern states that hold elections later this year, has faced harsher scrutiny over racist remarks by members and allegations that it harbours spies and agents for Russia and China.
Few experts had expected the AfD’s challenge of the lower court’s ruling to succeed. The party presented no fresh evidence, instead taking up hours of court time with lengthy submissions demanding senior government officials be summoned as witnesses.
That led some experts to suggest the court challenge was as much part of a communications strategy and a plan to gum up the institutions of the state as it was a legal strategy.
“This ruling shows that our democracy can defend itself,” said interior minister Nancy Faeser. “It has tools that protect it from internal threats.”
In a statement, the AfD said the court had echoed some of its criticisms of the federal office for the protection of the constitution and added that it would appeal. Monday’s ruling settles the facts of the case: an appeal could only involve questioning the way lower courts applied the law.
The potentially extremist designation means security services can wiretap the party and recruit informants inside it.
The AfD was vying with the opposition conservatives to top nationwide polls earlier this year when revelations about a meeting at which senior members discussed deportations of non-ethnic German citizens prompted months of street protests.
Reuters
Right-wing and Eurosceptic parties expect big things in June
German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China
Foreigners flee as racial tensions rise in Germany
German firms warn of threat of right-wing extremism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China
Marches against far right in Germany enter second week
Germany’s Scholz praises nationwide protests against AfD
Far-right German party denies plan to deport immigrants
Far-right German politician Daniel Halemba arrested after ‘Sieg Heil’ complaints
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.