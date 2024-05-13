Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28

The new hybrid Porsche 911 testing in the desert sands of Dubai will be unveiled later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED
German sports car maker Porsche has announced that the first of the 911 sports car with a hybrid drive is ready to hit the streets, after an extensive development and testing programme amounting to five million kilometres.
Still holding its cards close to its chest, Porsche says ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the Nürburgring circuit in 7:16.934 minutes — 8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model on standard road tyres and a fixed rear wing.
“The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track. We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage,” said Bergmeister.
Frank Moser, vice-president model line 911 and 718 says: “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world, from the freezing cold to scorching heat. The new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb,” concluded Moser.
The world premiere of the new hybrid Porsche 911 will be broadcast on May 28, and Porsche SA has confirmed that the new drivetrain will be on offer to local customers. Prices will be revealed closer to the launch.
