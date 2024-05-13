Life / Motoring

International News

Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28

For the first time in its 61-year history, the iconic German sports car gets an electrified engine

13 May 2024 - 12:11
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new hybrid Porsche 911 testing in the desert sands of Dubai will be unveiled later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new hybrid Porsche 911 testing in the desert sands of Dubai will be unveiled later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED

German sports car maker Porsche has announced that the first of the 911 sports car with a hybrid drive is ready to hit the streets, after an extensive development and testing programme amounting to five million kilometres.

Still holding its cards close to its chest, Porsche says ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the Nürburgring circuit in 7:16.934 minutes — 8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model on standard road tyres and a fixed rear wing.

“The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track. We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage,” said Bergmeister.

Frank Moser, vice-president model line 911 and 718 says: “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world, from the freezing cold to scorching heat. The new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb,” concluded Moser.

The world premiere of the new hybrid Porsche 911 will be broadcast on May 28, and Porsche SA has confirmed that the new drivetrain will be on offer to local customers. Prices will be revealed closer to the launch.

Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera

B6 armour provides protection against high-calibre rifles
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts

The new hybrid flagship taunts Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini with a 2.8 second sprint to 100km/h
Life
2 weeks ago

BOOK PREVIEW: 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami

Circuit promoter Denis Klopper shines the spotlight on Porsche's motorsport exploits at the Midrand racetrack
Life
1 month ago

New and more powerful Aston Martin Vantage unleashed

The British brand is mounting a fresh assault in the sports car niche
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: AWD Chery Tiggo 8 brings dirt-driving ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Minimum wage has given farmworkers a leg-up, ...
Life
3.
You need to leave your comfort zone to build ...
Life
4.
Jody Scheckter’s gogga-like F1 racer sells for ...
Life / Motoring
5.
WATCH: A closer look at SA’s 2024 car of the year
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Jody Scheckter’s gogga-like F1 racer sells for R20m

Life / Motoring

Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen reveals innovative California Camper

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.