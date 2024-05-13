Manie Libbok focuses on Stormers as Bok competition heats up

Manie Libbok in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
The Springboks will play 13 Test matches in the forthcoming bumper-to-bumper international season, but Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is not thinking too far ahead.
Libbok and Handrè Pollard — young student and world-class past master who were the flyhalves as the Boks defended their World Cup title in 2023 — remain the front-line pivots. They are supported by versatile Damian Willemse, who can take over the kicking duties when asked.
Then there are outsiders such as Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Siya Masuku, who have caught the eye over the past few months of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.
Coach Rassie Erasmus has hinted he may give opportunities to fringe players in the season opener against Wales at Twickenham on June 22 to keep key senior players for the clash against Ireland two weeks later at Loftus.
Libbok has established himself as one of the key players for the Stormers, who he helped to successive URC finals. But he knows competition for places in the Springbok side is fierce and he and Pollard are being pushed by emerging players.
“Sanele and Masuku are good players coming through and they have taken their chances. I rate them both highly, but I am just focusing on myself and what I need to do to be at my best every week for the Stormers,” said Libbok.
“The rest will look after itself. I’ll keep working hard to be ready every week for the Stormers. My focus is on the Stormers and doing my best for them so that we give ourselves the best chance to try to win the URC.”
The Stormers are in contention for the knockout stages in the URC and have qualified for the 2025 Champions Cup. Libbok is happy with the way the season has gone.
“We had some good moments and we had situations where we had to learn as a team and get better. Playing in all these competitions is tough because all the teams are well drilled and well coached.”
The Stormers and Bulls have fared well in the Champions Cup, and Libbok says the tournament is tougher and of a higher standard than Super Rugby. “They are two different competitions. The Champions Cup is definitely the best in the world because you are playing against the best teams and players in the world when it comes to club rugby.”
Libbok said playing against French, Irish, English, Welsh and Scottish teams in the Champions Cup will help the Springboks. “It helps us a lot as individuals and as a Springbok team to play against French, Welsh, English, Ireland, Scottish players in the Champions Cup.”
Manie Libbok focuses on Stormers as Bok competition heats up
Flyhalf knows he and Pollard are being pushed by players such as Sanele Nohamba and Siya Masuku
The Springboks will play 13 Test matches in the forthcoming bumper-to-bumper international season, but Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok is not thinking too far ahead.
Libbok and Handrè Pollard — young student and world-class past master who were the flyhalves as the Boks defended their World Cup title in 2023 — remain the front-line pivots. They are supported by versatile Damian Willemse, who can take over the kicking duties when asked.
Then there are outsiders such as Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Siya Masuku, who have caught the eye over the past few months of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.
Coach Rassie Erasmus has hinted he may give opportunities to fringe players in the season opener against Wales at Twickenham on June 22 to keep key senior players for the clash against Ireland two weeks later at Loftus.
Libbok has established himself as one of the key players for the Stormers, who he helped to successive URC finals. But he knows competition for places in the Springbok side is fierce and he and Pollard are being pushed by emerging players.
“Sanele and Masuku are good players coming through and they have taken their chances. I rate them both highly, but I am just focusing on myself and what I need to do to be at my best every week for the Stormers,” said Libbok.
“The rest will look after itself. I’ll keep working hard to be ready every week for the Stormers. My focus is on the Stormers and doing my best for them so that we give ourselves the best chance to try to win the URC.”
The Stormers are in contention for the knockout stages in the URC and have qualified for the 2025 Champions Cup. Libbok is happy with the way the season has gone.
“We had some good moments and we had situations where we had to learn as a team and get better. Playing in all these competitions is tough because all the teams are well drilled and well coached.”
The Stormers and Bulls have fared well in the Champions Cup, and Libbok says the tournament is tougher and of a higher standard than Super Rugby. “They are two different competitions. The Champions Cup is definitely the best in the world because you are playing against the best teams and players in the world when it comes to club rugby.”
Libbok said playing against French, Irish, English, Welsh and Scottish teams in the Champions Cup will help the Springboks. “It helps us a lot as individuals and as a Springbok team to play against French, Welsh, English, Ireland, Scottish players in the Champions Cup.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Masuku’s kicking keeps Sharks alive against Clermont
GAVIN RICH: Stormers’ performance sends a powerful message about SA rugby
Bok alignment camp offers glimpse into the future
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.