Companies / Mining Significant hurdles constrain SA PGM growth despite high prices Fundamental problems around electricity and water supply will act as a handbrake on growth in the world’s leading PGM supplier BL PREMIUM

The price outlook for platinum group metals (PGMs) is strong for seven years, but there are fundamental obstacles that will prevent SA mining companies rushing headlong into growth, including the state of the global market in the 2030s.

SA is the world’s largest source of PGMs, which are heavily used in industrial functions, most notably in automotive catalysts for petrol and diesel engines to scrub out pollutants. Platinum is the only metal that is used for jewellery...