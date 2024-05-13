One of the most famous Formula 1 designs — the six-wheeler 1977 Tyrrell P34.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The bizarre six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 that was raced to victory by SA-born Jody Scheckter at the 1976 Grand Prix in Sweden was sold for a whopping $1.1m (R20.1m) last week.
In March 2024 auctioneers RM Sotheby’s announced the Scheckter collection was up for grabs. It included the Derek Gardner designed P34, which used four 10" wheels at the front and a pair of wide, F1-typical wheels at the back.
Developed in secrecy, it was first unveiled on September 22 1975 and began racing in 1976 to much success, It inspired other teams to research six-wheeled entries, too, though none would see the tarmac of racetracks.
New modifications made it uncompetitive during the 1977 season and F1 rules later stipulated that cars must have four-wheels in total, signalling the end to the gogga-like racer.
The auction was held at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco — named after the Royal family of Monaco —during the biennial RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction, which coincided with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. A total 115 automotive lots were on offer at last Saturday’s auction.
Open-cockpit Elva with 600kW of hair-ruffling power. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other rare gems from the personal collection of the former F1 world champion included a Ferrari 312 T4, which the East London born Scheckter used to clinch the 1979 F1 Drivers’ World Championship, and the extremely rare 1971 McLaren M19A used by Scheckter on his F1 debut at the 1972 US Grand Prix.
More attainable though exclusive cars also on auction were the Elva; the McLaren hypercar launched in 2019, which does not have a front windscreen; and the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, a modern interpretation of the early 1970s icon.
International News
Jody Scheckter’s gogga-like F1 racer sells for R20m
The SA-born champion drove the bizarre six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 to victory at the 1976 Grand Prix in Sweden
The bizarre six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 that was raced to victory by SA-born Jody Scheckter at the 1976 Grand Prix in Sweden was sold for a whopping $1.1m (R20.1m) last week.
In March 2024 auctioneers RM Sotheby’s announced the Scheckter collection was up for grabs. It included the Derek Gardner designed P34, which used four 10" wheels at the front and a pair of wide, F1-typical wheels at the back.
Developed in secrecy, it was first unveiled on September 22 1975 and began racing in 1976 to much success, It inspired other teams to research six-wheeled entries, too, though none would see the tarmac of racetracks.
New modifications made it uncompetitive during the 1977 season and F1 rules later stipulated that cars must have four-wheels in total, signalling the end to the gogga-like racer.
The auction was held at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco — named after the Royal family of Monaco — during the biennial RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction, which coincided with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. A total 115 automotive lots were on offer at last Saturday’s auction.
Other rare gems from the personal collection of the former F1 world champion included a Ferrari 312 T4, which the East London born Scheckter used to clinch the 1979 F1 Drivers’ World Championship, and the extremely rare 1971 McLaren M19A used by Scheckter on his F1 debut at the 1972 US Grand Prix.
More attainable though exclusive cars also on auction were the Elva; the McLaren hypercar launched in 2019, which does not have a front windscreen; and the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, a modern interpretation of the early 1970s icon.
Jody Scheckter’s F1-winning Ferrari up for auction
RM Sotheby’s to auction rare collection of cars and sneakers
‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach auctioned for R31m
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record for an F1 car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.