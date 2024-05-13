WeBuyCars first-half core headline earnings rise 26%
Higher volumes and increased average selling prices contributed to the performance
13 May 2024 - 08:19
WeBuyCars Holdings, which was listed on the JSE on April 11, has reported a 26% rise in core headline earnings for the first half, despite a tough trading environment characterised by high interest rates and fuel costs.
Core HEPS rose 26.1% to 119.9c, the company said in a statement on Monday. Core headline earnings, at R402m, were up 26.6%, while revenue increased 15.9% to R11.4bn...
