Vodacom full-year earnings lower on Ethiopian start-up costs
The company says the effect of absorbing inflationary pressures and weaker exchange rates across markets contributed to the fall in HEPS
13 May 2024 - 07:46
Vodacom has reported a 10.8% decline in headline earnings for the year to end-March, citing a combination of start-up losses in Ethiopia and higher finance and energy costs as some of the factors that weighed on profits.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year fell to 846c from 948c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.