Impala Platinum keeps hopes alive for RBPlat as rival Northam Platinum bows out

Implats extends cash and share offer until April 28 pending receipt of the takeover compliance certificate

10 April 2023 - 19:01 Andries Mahlangu

Impala Platinum (Implats), which is now the sole contender vying for a controlling stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) after its rival Northam Platinum pulled out of the race, is still counting on the remaining RBPlat shareholders to back its proposal.

“It does not materially change anything on our side. We have been very clear on the rationale, process and timing,” Implats spokesperson Johan Theron told Business Day on Thursday, a day after Northam dropped its own bid, citing the drop in platinum group metals (PGM) prices...

