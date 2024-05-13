On Cape Talk, the presenter posed an important question about the DA’s election advert depicting a burning image of the SA flag: are most people actually upset about the advert, or is it just the disgruntled few who are the ones who are calling in?
What if people are too scared to say they agree with the ad?
I studied for almost seven years at UCT; I know too well about the academic echo chamber, where the elitists discuss issues from the comfort of their MacBooks. I was part of that: the wokes get outraged, the media regurgitates it, and if it suits the political party’s agenda, they amplify the outrage. Within the cycle, there is little room for critical reflection, and if you dare to disagree, you must be racist if you are white or colonised if you are black or coloured.
Once leaving university, I became increasingly critical of this culture. All it does is divide people. Looking back, I cringe at the thought that I was so uncritical of what I was being told to believe.
So, for all those who were not offended by the DA advert, who understand what the DA was saying, and actually care about SA, let’s not get sucked into these elitist and out-of-touch discussions that bear little relevance to what South Africans need — a good government!
We need to vote for the party we know can rescue SA, that cares about the ordinary South African, and that’s the DA.
Nandi Rayner Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Too scared to agree
On Cape Talk, the presenter posed an important question about the DA’s election advert depicting a burning image of the SA flag: are most people actually upset about the advert, or is it just the disgruntled few who are the ones who are calling in?
What if people are too scared to say they agree with the ad?
I studied for almost seven years at UCT; I know too well about the academic echo chamber, where the elitists discuss issues from the comfort of their MacBooks. I was part of that: the wokes get outraged, the media regurgitates it, and if it suits the political party’s agenda, they amplify the outrage. Within the cycle, there is little room for critical reflection, and if you dare to disagree, you must be racist if you are white or colonised if you are black or coloured.
Once leaving university, I became increasingly critical of this culture. All it does is divide people. Looking back, I cringe at the thought that I was so uncritical of what I was being told to believe.
So, for all those who were not offended by the DA advert, who understand what the DA was saying, and actually care about SA, let’s not get sucked into these elitist and out-of-touch discussions that bear little relevance to what South Africans need — a good government!
We need to vote for the party we know can rescue SA, that cares about the ordinary South African, and that’s the DA.
Nandi Rayner
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Mmusi Maimane says DA’s failure to see past race will be ANC’s saving grace
RONAK GOPALDAS: DA may face a dilemma in post-election strategy
LETTER: Misplaced outrage over fake flag burning
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Two days of voting for South Africans abroad
EDITORIAL: Hide nothing from our people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says
SAM MKOKELI: DA closes door on ready-to-pay customers
‘Alternative to being rescued is dying,’ says Helen Zille in defence of DA ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.