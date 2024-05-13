LETTER: Promises will cripple economy

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana hasn't said what will happen to our taxes if the ANC wins the general election. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
It’s campaign season. This means it’s silly season for the ANC and its leaders.
Our fiscally conservative finance minister, Enoch Godongwana (along with former minister Tito Mboweni) is perhaps one of the more pragmatic members of the group.
However, he has not clarified how taxpayers’ money will be allocated if the ANC retains power after the election. Financial experts warn us daily that public coffers are nearly empty. Despite these cautions, ANC leaders continue to make grand campaign promises that could cripple our economy.
For instance, how will the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, which could cost nearly R1-trillion, be funded when the tax base is shrinking dramatically? Where will the funds come from to support free higher education and substantial basic income grants?
The government has hinted at huge tax increases, despite the fact that taxpayers are already taxed to the hilt. Any further burden could push us beyond the breaking point.
Jaco Kleynhans Claremont
