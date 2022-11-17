×

Money & Investing

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Impala on the horns of a dilemma

Three head-scratching choices are raised by Northam’s offer for RBPlat

17 November 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

Members of Impala Platinum’s board will be earning their fees in the coming weeks following rival Northam Platinum’s bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) — a company in which Implats has a 41% stake and itself seeks to control. 

As Northam CEO Paul Dunne observed in an interview with the FM shortly after his firm’s R32.5bn offer was announced on November 9, Implats faces some “interesting” choices.   ..

