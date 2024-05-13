BHP says Anglo American has rejected revised buyout bid
Anglo calls the revised offer ‘highly unattractive’
13 May 2024 - 15:40
London — Australian mining group BHP said on Monday that Anglo American had rejected a revised buyout offer valuing the company at $42.67bn.
In April, Anglo American rebuffed BHP’s $39bn all-share takeover proposal, saying it was opportunistic and significantly undervalued its prospects...
