Implats says it has state agreement on expected RBPlat merger benefits

Implats and the department of trade, industry & competition have concluded an agreement on issues such as employment and localisation

24 August 2022 - 11:04 Karl Gernetzky and Katherine Child

Impala Platinum says it has concluded a framework agreement with the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) related to its proposed takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Competition Tribunal approval is the last major condition holding back the takeover, and earlier in August, an RBPlat attorney accused the department of “gross failure” after it failed to submit feedback timeously...

