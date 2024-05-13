Eskom boosts energy availability factor to three-year high above 70%
This feat is not because election is around the corner, says electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
13 May 2024 - 20:26
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF), the amount of energy available compared with installed capacity, has breached the 70% mark, a level last seen three years ago.
The minimum EAF set by energy regulator Nersa is 65%, which Eskom has in the past few years been failing to meet, at times hovering above just 53%...
