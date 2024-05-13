Ramaphosa to sign NHI bill on Wednesday
Move set the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties
13 May 2024 - 19:52
In the face of growing pressure from within the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, setting the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties.
The bill sets in motion the government’s ambitious plans for universal health coverage, which to create a unified health system that provides patients with care that is free at the point of delivery, whether at a public or private facility...
