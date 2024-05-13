MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer with US inflation in focus
13 May 2024 - 19:30
The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers on Monday with the focus this week on the consumer inflation report in the US.
Shares in Anglo American closed 0.97% lower at R634.80 on the local bourse after news that the mining giant had rejected a revised buyout offer by Australian mining group BHP, valuing the company at $42.67bn. ..
