Calgro M3 declares maiden dividend
HEPS for the year ended February increased to 189.87c from 153.18c a year ago
13 May 2024 - 09:40
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 has increased its full-year headline earnings and declared a maiden dividend of 9.49c per share.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February increased to 189.87c from 153.18c a year ago. Revenue declined to R1.28bn from R1.53bn, but profit after tax rose to R196.8m from R186.3m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.