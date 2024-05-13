The proof of SA’s economic struggles is in the pudding: persistently low growth, high unemployment, service delivery shortcomings and low levels of investment in new infrastructure.
The National Development Plan sets gross fixed capital formation at a target of 30% of GDP; the closest was 21.3% in 2007-08. Reforms — if they are to take place — need substantive momentum. A coalition government could be the perfect tonic counter to the slow-moving, stubborn, patronage-focused malaise.
Coalition politics is a necessary feature of SA’s democratic system. This is not to discount substantive tensions and difficulties that have, and will, arise. But with this format of politics come more opportunities for new energy and ideas, solutions and openings to shift the status quo.
SA, while in a strong position economically compared with others in Africa, has lost substantial momentum, and has missed opportunities, since the 2007-08 mark. Coalition politics and government could be part of what is needed to shake things up.
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Coalition could be helpful
Deputy finance minister David Masondo underestimates the momentum that a coalition — even if it proves to be unstable — could afford President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “reform agenda” (“Masondo warns unstable coalitions will derail reform agenda”, May 9, 2024.)
The proof of SA’s economic struggles is in the pudding: persistently low growth, high unemployment, service delivery shortcomings and low levels of investment in new infrastructure.
The National Development Plan sets gross fixed capital formation at a target of 30% of GDP; the closest was 21.3% in 2007-08. Reforms — if they are to take place — need substantive momentum. A coalition government could be the perfect tonic counter to the slow-moving, stubborn, patronage-focused malaise.
Coalition politics is a necessary feature of SA’s democratic system. This is not to discount substantive tensions and difficulties that have, and will, arise. But with this format of politics come more opportunities for new energy and ideas, solutions and openings to shift the status quo.
SA, while in a strong position economically compared with others in Africa, has lost substantial momentum, and has missed opportunities, since the 2007-08 mark. Coalition politics and government could be part of what is needed to shake things up.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Misplaced outrage over fake flag burning
‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says
Mmusi Maimane says DA’s failure to see past race will be ANC’s saving grace
Jacob Zuma is the face of MK — for now — as court deliberates
EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Dismal prospect of SA’s election
LETTER: How likely is an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition?
LETTER: ANC will rupture
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.