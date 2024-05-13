Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalition could be helpful

13 May 2024 - 17:54
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Deputy finance minister David Masondo underestimates the momentum that a coalition — even if it proves to be unstable — could afford President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “reform agenda” (“Masondo warns unstable coalitions will derail reform agenda”, May 9, 2024.)

The proof of SA’s economic struggles is in the pudding: persistently low growth, high unemployment, service delivery shortcomings and low levels of investment in new infrastructure.

The National Development Plan sets gross fixed capital formation at a target of 30% of GDP; the closest was 21.3% in 2007-08. Reforms — if they are to take place — need substantive momentum. A coalition government could be the perfect tonic counter to the slow-moving, stubborn, patronage-focused malaise. 

Coalition politics is a necessary feature of SA’s democratic system. This is not to discount substantive tensions and difficulties that have, and will, arise. But with this format of politics come more opportunities for new energy and ideas, solutions and openings to shift the status quo.

SA, while in a strong position economically compared with others in Africa, has lost substantial momentum, and has missed opportunities, since the 2007-08 mark. Coalition politics and government could be part of what is needed to shake things up. 

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Misplaced outrage over fake flag burning

We have a country to save and I encourage fellow compatriots to vote against ‘doomsday coalition’
Opinion
3 hours ago

‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says

Better economic outlook, but Oxford Economics Africa warns of higher risk of protest and unrest
Politics
15 hours ago

Mmusi Maimane says DA’s failure to see past race will be ANC’s saving grace

Maimane, a former leader of the DA, has criticised the official opposition for using identity politics
Politics
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma is the face of MK — for now — as court deliberates

Former president’s name and face already on ballot papers despite unresolved wrangles
Politics
15 hours ago

EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say

Oxford Economics sees currency hitting R21.50 if ‘red berets’ join coalition
Politics
1 week ago
