Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Addressing SA’s tech skills shortage for women

GirlHype is an NPO focused on helping women attain the skills to pursue careers in tech

13 May 2024 - 13:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thoko Miya. CEO of GirlHype. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Thoko Miya. CEO of GirlHype. Picture: SUPPLIED.

SA’s tech skills shortage for women is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thoko Miya, CEO of GirlHype. 

Founded in 2003 by Baratang Miya, GirlHype is a non-profit organisation focused on helping women attain the skills to pursue careers in tech

Miya says she had been focused on helping with skills in areas such as coding, programming and computer science. These are areas in which SA women have historically lacked skills and access to.

Join the discussion:

According to a recent ICT skills survey by Umazi, SA has a skills shortage of approximately 77,000 high-value digital jobs and outsources 300,000 tech jobs to overseas workers.

Miya says the talent that exists locally “is immense”, yet, especially young women and girls, have been left out of the tech industry due to historical and stereotypical reasons. She also outlines GirlHype’s operating model, which combines the traditional NPO element with a business element. 

Topics of discussion include: GirlHype’s mission and purpose; the organisation’s operating model; challenges facing women in tech; and details of SA’s tech skills shortage. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign exchange industry

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex
Business
13 hours ago

PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, and company founder Jacques du Preez
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | The art of passive investing and ETFs in focus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Daniel dos Passos, senior portfolio manager at RMB Indexation
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
PODCAST | Addressing SA’s tech skills shortage ...
Business
4.
AI is exciting, but needs regulation, say experts
Business
5.
The benefits of being a sole proprietor when ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.