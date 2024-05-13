PODCAST | Addressing SA’s tech skills shortage for women

SA’s tech skills shortage for women is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thoko Miya, CEO of GirlHype.
Founded in 2003 by Baratang Miya, GirlHype is a non-profit organisation focused on helping women attain the skills to pursue careers in tech.
Miya says she had been focused on helping with skills in areas such as coding, programming and computer science. These are areas in which SA women have historically lacked skills and access to.
According to a recent ICT skills survey by Umazi, SA has a skills shortage of approximately 77,000 high-value digital jobs and outsources 300,000 tech jobs to overseas workers.
Miya says the talent that exists locally “is immense”, yet, especially young women and girls, have been left out of the tech industry due to historical and stereotypical reasons. She also outlines GirlHype’s operating model, which combines the traditional NPO element with a business element.
Topics of discussion include: GirlHype’s mission and purpose; the organisation’s operating model; challenges facing women in tech; and details of SA’s tech skills shortage.
