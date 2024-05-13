Anglo American shares close slightly lower after news it rejected revised offer from BHP
There may be announcements of progress, but it’s not going to happen
Move set the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties
Former president cites other commitments, but those close to him say his KwaZulu-Natal visit left a bitter taste
Court rules in favour of company, after Amcu claimed the employees were unfairly dismissed
The sector shows improvements in export values but faces global and local headwinds
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane
The advance could draw some of Kyiv’s depleted forces away from the east, where Russia has been slowly advancing
‘Lesiba Nku succeed because he has weapons. He dribbles, he’s fast, he defends’
The South African drove the 312 T4 when crowned the 1979 Formula One driver’s champion
Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.
