Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat

Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The global economy’s growth could fall to its lowest level in three decades
Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The move could hand bigger rival Implats a fighting chance to gain the mid-tier platinum miner
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Northam Platinum has immediately withdrawn its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), potentially handing its bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) a fighting chance to lay its hands on the mid-tier platinum miner envied for its large, shallow and high-quality platinum group metals (PGMs).
Northam said late on Wednesday after the market close that it was pulling the plug on RBPlat because PGM basket prices have fallen significantly since its R17bn cash offer was made in December. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Northam Platinum pulls the plug on pursuit of RBPlat
The move could hand bigger rival Implats a fighting chance to gain the mid-tier platinum miner
Northam Platinum has immediately withdrawn its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), potentially handing its bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats) a fighting chance to lay its hands on the mid-tier platinum miner envied for its large, shallow and high-quality platinum group metals (PGMs).
Northam said late on Wednesday after the market close that it was pulling the plug on RBPlat because PGM basket prices have fallen significantly since its R17bn cash offer was made in December. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.