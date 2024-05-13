Stor-Age to manage Hines’ self-storage portfolio in UK
The contract further supports the high regard in which Storage King is held in the UK
13 May 2024 - 11:47
Stor-Age Property has entered into a third-party management agreement with privately owned global real estate investment, development and management firm Hines, to manage their recently acquired self-storage portfolio in the UK.
Hines, which has a presence in 30 countries and $94.6bn of assets under management, recently concluded the acquisition of the three-property Kent Space self-storage portfolio in the southeast of England. ..
