Stor-Age to manage Hines’ self-storage portfolio in UK

The contract further supports the high regard in which Storage King is held in the UK

13 May 2024 - 11:47
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Stor-Age Property has entered into a third-party management agreement with privately owned global real estate investment, development and management firm Hines, to manage their recently acquired self-storage portfolio in the UK.

Hines, which has a presence in 30 countries and $94.6bn of assets under management, recently concluded the acquisition of the three-property Kent Space self-storage portfolio in the southeast of England. ..

