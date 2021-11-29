PLATINUM MINERS
Implats grabs new chance to build RBPlat stake
29 November 2021 - 08:41
UPDATED 29 November 2021 - 23:03
Impala Platinum (Implats) maintained its more than a decade-old determination to buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), making an offer on Monday that values the smaller mining company at more than R43bn and raising the slim prospect of a bidding war with Northam Platinum.
Implats, the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, has been pursuing RBPlat for more than a decade, seeing an opportunity to own low-cost, mechanised shafts and to extend the life of its own deep-level operations in Rustenburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now