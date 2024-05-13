Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Righteous indignation over burning flag was inevitable

13 May 2024 - 17:58
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The righteous indignation provoked by the DA advertisement featuring a burning flag was rather inevitable, though of little concern to some who, like me, have little affection or admiration for this piece of material to which all sort of abstract meaning has been attributed.

This colourful cloth has wiped distinguished place names off the map, confusing travellers and caused citizens to suddenly find themselves in an almost foreign country. An infantile exercise in crayoning over the map, foisting a new template upon the population, and rejoicing in the destruction of the old Tower of Babel.

Many weren’t crazy about the old Oranje, Blanje, Blou, but there was a little patch on the pattern that some, at least, could comfortably salute.

Brian Atlas
Qheberha

