D-Day for Shell’s legal showdown over Wild Coast exploration
The Supreme Court of Appeal will have to weigh whether court got it right in Makhanda case
13 May 2024 - 05:00
British oil major Shell and its partner, Impact Oil & Gas, are fighting to get back their right to hunt for oil and gas off the Wild Coast, which was annulled by the high court in Makhanda in 2022 after a challenge by environmental groups.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is now seized with determining the legality of the right granted to Shell and Impact by the department of mineral resources & energy that would allow them to explore in the sea off the Wild Coast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.