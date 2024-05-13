TotalEnergies fights to explore for oil and gas in SA
Government and oil company to contest activists’ bid to reverse environmental authorisation
TotalEnergies and the government have decided to oppose a bid by environmental groups Natural Justice and The Green Connection to set aside the government’s decision to grant the French multinational energy major the right to drill offshore for gas and oil.
The environmental groups have dragged TotalEnergies and the ministers of forestry, fisheries & the environment, and mineral resources & energy to court in their official capacities to set aside a decision to grant an environmental authorisation to the company to conduct exploratory drilling off the southwest coast of SA between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.