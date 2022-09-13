WBHO reports first annual loss in 52-year history

Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Hostage to Putin’s gas shutoff, Europe has no pain-free options on energy
Three Kendal power stations units with 1,920MW maximum generating capacity failed
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
Local authorities splurge on global advertising on social media platform
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Bank’s economists play down expectations of any major policy shifts in Bejing
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
One newcomer to break through was Lee Jung-jae, who was named best drama actor for his role on South Korean thriller Squid Game
Construction and materials group Wilson Bayly-Holmes Ovcon (WBHO), which was founded in 1970 and listed on the JSE in 1994, reported its first annual loss on Tuesday in its 2022 results.
The headline loss per share, a widely used measure of profit or loss that strips out impairments and one-off items for its total operations, widened by 695% to 3,693c...
