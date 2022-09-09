×

Companies / Industrials

Bell Equipment boosts production to cash in on higher demand

Headline earnings per share jumped 19% to 210c

09 September 2022 - 12:21 Nico Gous

Machinery and engineering company Bell Equipment has decided against declaring an interim dividend amid global uncertainty and to boost investment in its own operations to help it benefit from greater market demand, it said in its interim results on Friday.

The company is ready to cash in as it upped its manufacturing operations, supported by a stronger order book. The higher market demand comes as some of Bell’s key international markets increased infrastructure spending in the first six months of the year, demand for commodities rose and as post-Covid-19 stimulus packages were rolled out...

