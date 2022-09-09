Bell Equipment boosts production to cash in on higher demand

The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
One scientist says it is the result of a very strong longshore current coming up against a strong rip current
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Singapore judge must evaluate whether Credit Suisse or any of its units bear responsibility for Patrice Lescaudron’s behaviour
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
India has already curbed wheat and sugar exports, adding to a spate of food protectionism that’s worsened chaos in global food markets brought on by the war in Ukraine
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
Machinery and engineering company Bell Equipment has decided against declaring an interim dividend amid global uncertainty and to boost investment in its own operations to help it benefit from greater market demand, it said in its interim results on Friday.
The company is ready to cash in as it upped its manufacturing operations, supported by a stronger order book. The higher market demand comes as some of Bell’s key international markets increased infrastructure spending in the first six months of the year, demand for commodities rose and as post-Covid-19 stimulus packages were rolled out...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bell Equipment boosts production to cash in on higher demand
Headline earnings per share jumped 19% to 210c
Machinery and engineering company Bell Equipment has decided against declaring an interim dividend amid global uncertainty and to boost investment in its own operations to help it benefit from greater market demand, it said in its interim results on Friday.
The company is ready to cash in as it upped its manufacturing operations, supported by a stronger order book. The higher market demand comes as some of Bell’s key international markets increased infrastructure spending in the first six months of the year, demand for commodities rose and as post-Covid-19 stimulus packages were rolled out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.