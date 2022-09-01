×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Q&A: Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini says turnaround strategy is working

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 19:06 Katharine Child

Woolworths released its 2022 annual results this week, indicating that it is seeing a slowing of its star performer, its premium food business, due to pressure on consumers. But there are green shoots in its  clothing and home business. Business Day chatted to CEO Roy Bagattini.

Woolworths makes high operating margins in food, above 7%. Is there room to cut prices further as you face rising competition and slowing growth?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.