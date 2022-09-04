×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Few green shoots in building, home improvement sectors

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 07:40 Thabiso Mochiko

As the work-from-home model unwinds and consumers spend more on food, fuel and paying off debt, the building and home improvement sector is expected to remain in the doldrums. 

Cashbuild, Italtile and Massmart, which owns the Builders brand, have all flagged a decline in home renovation activities which picked up during lockdown, citing a shift in consumer spending after the lifting of the pandemic regulations. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.