SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
As the work-from-home model unwinds and consumers spend more on food, fuel and paying off debt, the building and home improvement sector is expected to remain in the doldrums.
Cashbuild, Italtile and Massmart, which owns the Builders brand, have all flagged a decline in home renovation activities which picked up during lockdown, citing a shift in consumer spending after the lifting of the pandemic regulations. ..
Few green shoots in building, home improvement sectors
