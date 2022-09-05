×

Bidvest pays biggest dividend in seven years

Bidvest is looking to expand its international footprint in 2023 with the acquisition of BIC Services in Australia for A$163m on July 7

05 September 2022 - 10:13 Nico Gous

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, whose diverse interests include freight management and industrial products, paid its biggest total dividend in seven years for its 2022 year.

The total dividend for the year to end-June released on Monday is up 24% to 744c after a final dividend of 364c was declared. This is the highest total dividend since its 2015 year when a total of 909c was paid out to investors...

