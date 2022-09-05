×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

PPC loses appeal application on forensic report disclosure

The labour court dismissed PPC’s appeal application, saying it had ‘no basis’ for refusing to hand over a top-secret forensic investigative report

BL Premium
05 September 2022 - 11:27 Garth Theunissen

PPC has lost its application for leave to appeal against a labour court ruling that it hand over a top-secret forensic report, which its former head of corporate affairs alleges contains details of who is responsible for leaking market-sensitive information to the media in 2017. 

The cement maker applied for leave to appeal against a February labour court ruling it that it hand over a forensic investigative report to Siobhan McCarthy, PPC’s former head of corporate affairs, which relates to a protected disclosure she made against the company’s former CFO Tryphosa Ramano. McCarthy has been embroiled in several legal disputes with PPC ever since the company dismissed her in November 2018 in a process she argues was initiated in retaliation for blowing the whistle on Ramano, who she has alleged was behind the reported media leaks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.