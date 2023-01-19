Indian court turns down Google request on antitrust order

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Eurozone government bond yields rise after hawkish comments from Bank president
Detractors urged to be patient with the new-look team and what they are trying to achieve with their youth-orientated rebuilding effort
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
New Delhi — India’s supreme court on Thursday declined a request from Google which sought to block an antitrust order which forces it to change how it markets its Android platform, dealing a blow to the US company in a big growth market.
The Competition Commission of India fined Alphabet-owned Google $161m for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.
Google challenged the directive in the supreme court, saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem could stall.
A three-judge bench of the court, which included the chief justice of India, extended the implementation date of the Competition Commission’s directives by a week beyond January 19, but declined to block the ruling despite Google’s repeated requests.
It asked a lower tribunal, which is hearing the matter, to decide on Google’s challenge by March 31.
Google has been concerned about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered are seen as more sweeping than the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google has challenged the record $4.3bn fine in that case.
Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions such as mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anticompetitive. The company argues such agreements help keep Android free.
Google said in its India filings that “no other jurisdiction has ever asked for such far-reaching changes”.
Google had also argued in its legal filings, that the Competition Commission’s investigation unit “copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India”.
“We have not cut, copy and pasted,” N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the commission, told the court.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Indian court turns down Google request on antitrust order
Decision a blow to US company in a big growth market
New Delhi — India’s supreme court on Thursday declined a request from Google which sought to block an antitrust order which forces it to change how it markets its Android platform, dealing a blow to the US company in a big growth market.
The Competition Commission of India fined Alphabet-owned Google $161m for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.
Google challenged the directive in the supreme court, saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem could stall.
A three-judge bench of the court, which included the chief justice of India, extended the implementation date of the Competition Commission’s directives by a week beyond January 19, but declined to block the ruling despite Google’s repeated requests.
It asked a lower tribunal, which is hearing the matter, to decide on Google’s challenge by March 31.
Google has been concerned about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered are seen as more sweeping than the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google has challenged the record $4.3bn fine in that case.
Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions such as mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anticompetitive. The company argues such agreements help keep Android free.
Google said in its India filings that “no other jurisdiction has ever asked for such far-reaching changes”.
Google had also argued in its legal filings, that the Competition Commission’s investigation unit “copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India”.
“We have not cut, copy and pasted,” N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the commission, told the court.
Reuters
Apple delays plans for lightweight augmented-reality glasses
Tech giants get their minds over Matter
Google and Porsche in talks on Android-based software
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why Google is panicking about ChatGPT
Apple delays plans for lightweight augmented-reality glasses
Generative AI: Unlocking the power of automated marketing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.