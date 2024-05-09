Sappi reports lower sales for second quarter
The company experienced a modest recovery in global paper markets in the quarter
09 May 2024 - 09:35
Pulp and paper producer Sappi’s operating performance for the second quarter was slightly ahead of expectations with earnings per share excluding special items 9% higher than a year ago, the company said.
However half-year EPS, at 20 US cents, were 51% lower than at the half-year stage a year ago...
