MARK ETHERIDGE: Young Karabo Meso keeps her dreams alive

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
The ANC’s anti-imperialist stance prompts it to discount aggression against Israel or Ukraine
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC president says China minerals deal under Kabila was drawn up ‘very badly’
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
Her dad had great aspirations to be a national softball player, but it is the soft hands of Karabo Meso that are getting this Rockville, Soweto family into the sporting headlights.
Meso will put on the wicketkeeping gloves for the national side at the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup now being hosted by SA.
Not only has she been handed the wicketkeeping responsibilities, but she does so as the youngest player in the 15-strong squad. Born on September 18, 2007, she’s just 15 years old, the youngest of the team’s two other 15-year-olds — Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha.
And she’s more than held her own, with knocks of 19 not out, 14 and three with the bat. Behind the stumps she’s taken three catches and made two stumpings.
The team lost their first match against India before beating Scotland and the United Arab Emirates as they look to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Meso gives her mom credit for introducing her to cricket. “I wasn’t really much into cricket, preferring to do athletics and other stuff. My mom was quite persistent though, always encouraging me.
“My sister played a bit of cricket so one day I was watching a bit of mini-cricket at Elkah Stadium in Soweto and the coach handed me the ball and told me to bowl.
“So I was a pace bowler for my early years and then one day coach Tholang Hlalele handed me the keeping gloves. One thing led to another and here I am today.”
The small figure is one of the most active on the field, constantly in the thick of things, whether it’s physically or verbally — and it’s no surprise that she openly admits to basing her own game on role model Trisha Chetty, the senior Proteas women’s wicketkeeper.
“She’s the real deal. I mean, she has something like 182 dismissals in her career ... she’s simply the best, she talks a lot, brings so much energy to her game and I really look up to her.”
A big plus in the under-19 set-up for this World Cup is that the entire backroom staff are all women. Dinesha Devnarain is the head coach and Angelique Taai her assistant; both are former Proteas players, as is manager Marcia Letsoalo.
The rest of the management staff are Sheenagh Jordan (physiotherapist), Stacey Hercules (strength and conditioning), Adele van Eck (video analyst), Dhavina Naidoo (doctor) and media officer Valencia Seshoene.
Meso, a Steyn City Grade 10 pupil, is the baby of the bunch and not bothered about that.
“Being the youngest is actually nice, but we all definitely get a word across. In this squad it doesn’t matter what your age is. I know other teams where the young players don’t get a word in, but here the older players actually encourage you to have your say.”
When it comes to who her favourite player is, past or present, Meso answers in a flash: “It has to be [Proteas opening bat] Laura Wolvaardt. Her cover drive, any shot, you can see all the intent, simply the best in my book.”
The highlight of her short life came less than a week ago when SA played India in their World Cup opener.
“I’m fully aware that not many people get the honour of playing for their country, no matter what sport. So lining up against India with my family in the stands was fabulous — it actually didn’t feel real. And even though we lost, I really felt like I’d achieved something, coming from a township and doing something so much bigger.”
Apart from her biggest moment of competition, it was also cricket that provided her most star-struck moment.
“Growing up, my absolute idol was AB de Villiers. He was just amazing and really made me so interested in cricket. I told myself ‘I have to meet this guy’ and eventually it happened.
“The Proteas were playing Sri Lanka and I was lucky enough to be one of the kids included in the guard of honour as the players took to the field.
“He came over to me and asked me what my name was and I’ve never forgotten how special that made me feel.”
When it comes to after-school career or match superstitions, Meso has no definite feelings. “Right now I have no idea what I want to do after I’m done with school.
“And superstition-wise, the only thing I always insist on doing is wearing the same pair of socks on match day.”
Cricket fans around SA will be looking on as this maiden U-19 T20 World Cup reaches its business end in the next 10 days. Rest assured, young Meso will be out there, gloves on or off, socking it to her opponents as she continues to live her dream.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Young Karabo Meso keeps her dreams alive
The 15-year-old will put on the wicketkeeping gloves for the national side at the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup being hosted by SA
Her dad had great aspirations to be a national softball player, but it is the soft hands of Karabo Meso that are getting this Rockville, Soweto family into the sporting headlights.
Meso will put on the wicketkeeping gloves for the national side at the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup now being hosted by SA.
Not only has she been handed the wicketkeeping responsibilities, but she does so as the youngest player in the 15-strong squad. Born on September 18, 2007, she’s just 15 years old, the youngest of the team’s two other 15-year-olds — Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha.
And she’s more than held her own, with knocks of 19 not out, 14 and three with the bat. Behind the stumps she’s taken three catches and made two stumpings.
The team lost their first match against India before beating Scotland and the United Arab Emirates as they look to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Meso gives her mom credit for introducing her to cricket. “I wasn’t really much into cricket, preferring to do athletics and other stuff. My mom was quite persistent though, always encouraging me.
“My sister played a bit of cricket so one day I was watching a bit of mini-cricket at Elkah Stadium in Soweto and the coach handed me the ball and told me to bowl.
“So I was a pace bowler for my early years and then one day coach Tholang Hlalele handed me the keeping gloves. One thing led to another and here I am today.”
The small figure is one of the most active on the field, constantly in the thick of things, whether it’s physically or verbally — and it’s no surprise that she openly admits to basing her own game on role model Trisha Chetty, the senior Proteas women’s wicketkeeper.
“She’s the real deal. I mean, she has something like 182 dismissals in her career ... she’s simply the best, she talks a lot, brings so much energy to her game and I really look up to her.”
A big plus in the under-19 set-up for this World Cup is that the entire backroom staff are all women. Dinesha Devnarain is the head coach and Angelique Taai her assistant; both are former Proteas players, as is manager Marcia Letsoalo.
The rest of the management staff are Sheenagh Jordan (physiotherapist), Stacey Hercules (strength and conditioning), Adele van Eck (video analyst), Dhavina Naidoo (doctor) and media officer Valencia Seshoene.
Meso, a Steyn City Grade 10 pupil, is the baby of the bunch and not bothered about that.
“Being the youngest is actually nice, but we all definitely get a word across. In this squad it doesn’t matter what your age is. I know other teams where the young players don’t get a word in, but here the older players actually encourage you to have your say.”
When it comes to who her favourite player is, past or present, Meso answers in a flash: “It has to be [Proteas opening bat] Laura Wolvaardt. Her cover drive, any shot, you can see all the intent, simply the best in my book.”
The highlight of her short life came less than a week ago when SA played India in their World Cup opener.
“I’m fully aware that not many people get the honour of playing for their country, no matter what sport. So lining up against India with my family in the stands was fabulous — it actually didn’t feel real. And even though we lost, I really felt like I’d achieved something, coming from a township and doing something so much bigger.”
Apart from her biggest moment of competition, it was also cricket that provided her most star-struck moment.
“Growing up, my absolute idol was AB de Villiers. He was just amazing and really made me so interested in cricket. I told myself ‘I have to meet this guy’ and eventually it happened.
“The Proteas were playing Sri Lanka and I was lucky enough to be one of the kids included in the guard of honour as the players took to the field.
“He came over to me and asked me what my name was and I’ve never forgotten how special that made me feel.”
When it comes to after-school career or match superstitions, Meso has no definite feelings. “Right now I have no idea what I want to do after I’m done with school.
“And superstition-wise, the only thing I always insist on doing is wearing the same pair of socks on match day.”
Cricket fans around SA will be looking on as this maiden U-19 T20 World Cup reaches its business end in the next 10 days. Rest assured, young Meso will be out there, gloves on or off, socking it to her opponents as she continues to live her dream.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sporting family reaching for the stars
MARK ETHERIDGE: Raise the sailing flag high for young KZN yachtswoman
MARK ETHERIDGE: Still pulling like a tractor at 62
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: A sport that’s worth a shot
MARK ETHERIDGE: Social media goes gaga over young Tyler Brummer’s first gala
MARK ETHERIDGE: African record holder Mandilené Hoffmann flies SA flag at ...
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sporting family reaching for the stars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.