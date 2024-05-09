Nampak to delay release of interim results after cyber incident
The group detected unauthorised activity on its IT systems on March 20
09 May 2024 - 09:27
Packaging supplier Nampak has delayed the release of its interim results after a cyber incident in March that affected its IT systems.
Historically, Nampak has released its interim results in the last week of May, but after the cyber incident, the company had taken a range of steps to restore the group’s information management and reporting systems, it said in a statement on Thursday...
