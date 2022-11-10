Confess if you want forgiveness, Wiese tells Jooste

Nasdaq jumps over 7% as CPI report indicates cooler-than-expected inflation
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
Retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who took a serious beating on Steinhoff International, will only consider forgiving former CEO Markus Jooste when he admits his wrongdoing in the implosion of the retailer.
Wiese had R59bn invested in Steinhoff, but ended up with a settlement of only R8bn after the Steinhoff share price fell 95% when enormous fraud was admitted by the company in December 2017...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Confess if you want forgiveness, Wiese tells Jooste
Retail tycoon Christo Wiese drives hard bargain for forgiveness of former CEO over implosion of Steinhoff
Retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who took a serious beating on Steinhoff International, will only consider forgiving former CEO Markus Jooste when he admits his wrongdoing in the implosion of the retailer.
Wiese had R59bn invested in Steinhoff, but ended up with a settlement of only R8bn after the Steinhoff share price fell 95% when enormous fraud was admitted by the company in December 2017...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.