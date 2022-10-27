×

Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Did Steinhoff pay for polo ponies and supercars?

A hot-tempered court spat with the Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s rumoured girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff

27 October 2022 - 05:00

If you’re looking for insight into how the Stellenbosch set lives, the court papers filed in a heated spat between Markus Jooste’s rumoured one-time girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, and the Reserve Bank are illuminating. 

Though insiders talked of Odendaal’s presence long before Steinhoff’s 2017 nadir (“Ask Markus,” secretaries would whisper, when asked about the strikingly glamorous blonde arriving in her Ferrari at Steinhoff’s HQ), it was only after the crash that she was publicly outed. ..

