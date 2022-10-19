×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz

19 October 2022 - 20:57
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

The Reserve Bank has seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Analysts have welcomed this as a sign that the law enforcement authorities are beginning to move on the case. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to legal expert Mannie Witz.

 Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’

Reserve Bank makes move against Steinhoff kingpin
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Jooste asset freeze a good sign

Reserve Bank’s action could help stave off greylisting for SA
Opinion
13 hours ago

Christo Wiese welcomes freezing of Steinhoff kingpin Jooste’s assets

One of the biggest casualties of the retailer’s implosion is happy to see the wheels of justice start turning
National
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’
National
2.
Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the ...
National
3.
Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested
National
4.
Untu’s Transnet deal may scupper Satawu’s chances ...
National / Labour
5.
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.