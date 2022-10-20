Prices face downward pressure from growth concerns, a stronger dollar and rising US yields, while upward pressure is coming from Opec+ cuts and EU sanctions on Russia
SA Transport and Allied Workers Union has ‘appealed to our members to go back to work’
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The South Asian country’s rural poor are in distress as economists expect price pressures on grains, vegetables and milk to persist
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Dubbed 'Electrikhana' Block will tear up Las Vegas using an all-electric Audi Hoonitron
CARTOON: The slow but inexorable march of justice
EDITORIAL: Raid on Jooste’s assets highlights lame-duck NPA
Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’
EXPLAINER: What is in the Steinhoff court order?
Christo Wiese welcomes freezing of Steinhoff kingpin Jooste’s assets
WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets
