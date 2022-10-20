×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: The slow but inexorable march of justice

20 October 2022 - 11:35
Thursday, October 20 2022
Thursday, October 20 2022

EDITORIAL: Raid on Jooste’s assets highlights lame-duck NPA

The Reserve Bank’s move signals some resolve by regulators and law enforcers to hold the former CEO and his colleagues to account
Opinion
6 hours ago

Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’

Reserve Bank makes move against Steinhoff kingpin
National
1 day ago

EXPLAINER: What is in the Steinhoff court order?

Reserve Bank seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Here’s what it ...
National
6 hours ago

Christo Wiese welcomes freezing of Steinhoff kingpin Jooste’s assets

One of the biggest casualties of the retailer’s implosion is happy to see the wheels of justice start turning
National
19 hours ago

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
National
14 hours ago
Wednesday, October 19 2022
Wednesday, October 19 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Raid on Jooste’s assets highlights ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Squabbling ministers worse than kids ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SONGEZO ZIBI: Godongwana must expand on key ...
Opinion
4.
GUY FAULCONBRIDGE: How Russia will follow through ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SA must abandon Dis-Chem for its ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.