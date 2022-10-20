×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Themba Godi weighs in on the Steinhoff saga

Business Day TV speaks to former Scopa chair Themba Godi

20 October 2022 - 22:10
Scopa chairman Themba Godi. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Scopa chairman Themba Godi. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), says the Steinhoff matter will be back on the agenda after the seizure of Markus Jooste’s key assets by the SA Reserve Bank for his part in contravening exchange controls ahead of the collapse of Steinhoff. Jooste appeared before Scopa in 2018 when Themba Godi was still chair. Business Day TV caught up with Godi for his take on the pace at which some forms of justice are served.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’

Reserve Bank makes move against Steinhoff kingpin
National
2 days ago

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Clicks gets a boost from beauty products and Covid-19 vaccines

Business Day TV talks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: MTN walks away from talks to buy Telkom

Business Day TV speaks to BD tech journalists Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested
National
2.
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones ...
National
3.
SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ behind ...
National
4.
Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’
National
5.
Fire at Kusile means a one-year delay in adding ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.