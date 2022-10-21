×

WATCH: Focus on Steinheist

Business Day TV caught up with author of the book and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose

21 October 2022 - 18:28 Business Day TV
Steinheist, by Rob Rose. Published by Tafelberg

Steinheist, the book, details the collapse of Steinhoff in 2017. Business Day TV caught up with author of the book and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose for more on how he tackled the issue.

