Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Libstar delivers ‘resilient’ performance

Business Day TV talks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg

13 September 2022 - 20:55
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Denny mushrooms owner Libstar has described its first-half performance as “resilient”, with the group reporting a more than 9% rise in revenue despite inflationary pressures. Business Day TV caught up with Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg for more insight.

