Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Sandton Grayston
Is it art or do we get right back into the issue of art versus artists? Where there is new technology there are new fears and endless controversy
Association official commends the parties for their conduct in negotiations that started in March/April this year
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Food costs increased 11.4% from a year ago, the most since 1979
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
Denny mushrooms owner Libstar has described its first-half performance as “resilient”, with the group reporting a more than 9% rise in revenue despite inflationary pressures. Business Day TV caught up with Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Libstar delivers ‘resilient’ performance
Business Day TV talks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg
Denny mushrooms owner Libstar has described its first-half performance as “resilient”, with the group reporting a more than 9% rise in revenue despite inflationary pressures. Business Day TV caught up with Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Libstar advances on repositioning its portfolio
Libstar probes fire at Denny mushroom farm in KZN
WATCH: Pricey export markets expected to dim agri green shoots
WATCH: SA’s long road to energy reform
WATCH: Activity in the construction industry gathers steam
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.