WATCH: SA’s long road to energy reform

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
Prof Gerrit OIivier proves that when pro-Western commentators run out of arguments, they attempt to tarnish the image of the opponent
Groups say they are committed to reducing emissions but cannot afford the proposed tax rates and raise the capital to grow or invest in new low-carbon products and services
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
But the food producer has had to increase selling prices to cushion itself against a surge in prices of soft commodities
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
As the country grapples with another week of load-shedding, Eskom’s worst-case scenario modelling for energy availability factors at its ageing coal plants is coming to pass, highlighting the urgency with which the country needs to move on the long and winding road to total energy market reform.
Late on August 26, the National Electricity Regulator of SA (Nersa) asked for public comment on three section 34 determinations made by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, which the minister sent to Nersa for concurrence.
The first one is for 14,791MW of solar, wind and storage capacity to be procured. A second is for 1,000MW from biomass and landfill projects. The third is for 3,000MW of gas.
This is a huge announcement. It more than doubles the total megawatts in procurement, pushing the total to more than 33,000MW of capacity that will be opened for bids, and in due course connected to the grid.
Murmurings ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement are also that the Treasury will assume a portion of Eskom’s debt. All the while, Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) declines and serious concerns are being raised about whether the Koeberg 20 year life extension target date of 2024 will be achieved.
To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Grove Steyn, MD of Meridian Economics; Miriam Altman, director at Altman Advisory and professor of 4IR Practice at the University of Johannesburg; and Mark Swilling, professor at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: SA’s long road to energy reform
Michael Avery talks to Grove Steyn, Miriam Altman and Mark Swilling
As the country grapples with another week of load-shedding, Eskom’s worst-case scenario modelling for energy availability factors at its ageing coal plants is coming to pass, highlighting the urgency with which the country needs to move on the long and winding road to total energy market reform.
Late on August 26, the National Electricity Regulator of SA (Nersa) asked for public comment on three section 34 determinations made by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, which the minister sent to Nersa for concurrence.
The first one is for 14,791MW of solar, wind and storage capacity to be procured. A second is for 1,000MW from biomass and landfill projects. The third is for 3,000MW of gas.
This is a huge announcement. It more than doubles the total megawatts in procurement, pushing the total to more than 33,000MW of capacity that will be opened for bids, and in due course connected to the grid.
Murmurings ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement are also that the Treasury will assume a portion of Eskom’s debt. All the while, Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) declines and serious concerns are being raised about whether the Koeberg 20 year life extension target date of 2024 will be achieved.
To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Grove Steyn, MD of Meridian Economics; Miriam Altman, director at Altman Advisory and professor of 4IR Practice at the University of Johannesburg; and Mark Swilling, professor at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.